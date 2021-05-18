TODAY |

Three plead not guilty over death of MMA fighter Fau Vake

Source: 

Three of the four men charged in relation to the death of MMA fighter Fau Vake in central Auckland have pleaded not guilty.

Fau Vake sparring with Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing. Source: Fau Vake / Instagram

The 25-year-old rising MMA fighter died in hospital after he was hit from behind on Symonds Street on 16 May.

Four men appeared at the Auckland High Court today in front of a packed public gallery of Vake's friends, family and team mates, including UFC star Dan Hooker.

One man, Ofa He Mooni Folau, pleaded guilty to two assault charges, and a sentencing date has been set down for August.

However the three others, one of whom is charged with manslaughter, entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers.

They have interim name suppression, and a trial date has been set for October next year.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm
2
Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?
3
Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of Wellington Covid exposure sites
4
Officials identify over 50 contacts of man who visited Wellington with Covid
5
Live stream: Bloomfield, Hipkins speak as Wellington grapples with Covid scare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jury to hear closing arguments in Arthur Allan Thomas trial

Former National leader Todd Muller to retire at next election

'It takes time' - Health Minister defends handling of mental health crisis

Family of fatally stabbed NZ teen share heartbreaking story