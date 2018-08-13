Three planes, 20 trucks and 120 people – Katy Perry chats with Seven Sharp before next week’s monster Auckland shows

Seven Sharp
The Children's Commissioner is demanding urgent action on the devastating effect of the drug P on Northland families.
TVNZ 1's Sunday programme exposed the horror of methamphetamine addiction on already struggling communities.
Children as young as seven are being forced to look after their siblings and others are left with severe behavioural difficulties after being born to P-addicted mothers.
Developmental psychologist Dr Trecia Wouldes said P has cognitive effects on these children and impacts on their motor skills and behaviour.
In Northland, these impacts are overwhelming social services, schools and families, prompting concern from the Children's Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft.
"We are sitting on a social crisis and action is required," he said.
"We need a commitment to clear public education. We need prevalence studies, we need good diagnosis and we need good services, good community-based wrap around services. And they are so hard to access."
Dr Wouldes is calling for all women to be screened for P during pregnancy.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says funding is already in place to help pregnant women using P but the Government needs to look at whether that's been successful and what more needs to be done.
Last minute talks between primary teachers and the Ministry of Education haven't stopped strike action from going ahead on Wednesday.
The question for working parents is what to do with their children?
While it's an issue for parents it could also be an issue for their employers.
Business New Zealand said the advice is to be flexible.
"Staff need to tell their boss what's happening. Whether they're going to take annual leave, if they're going to take leave without pay, if the kids are going to come into the office, or if there's some other solution," Kirk Hope told 1 NEWS.
"Businesses are struggling to get really, really good people so they want to look after them, so they want to make sure in a situation like this that they want to be flexible."
Whether a school stays open is up to the individual board of trustees.
Teachers say while pay is a big reason for strike action, it's also about resources and sustainable staff numbers.
An Auckland teacher has recently published a video discussing that issue.
The teacher in the YouTube video said more resources are needed, particularly for our growing number of multicultural students.
"We need to have an education system that meets the need of every single child in this country and that’s what I say it’s about knowing the children, knowing their needs and having the resourcing to actually address those needs," Lynda Stuart NZEI President told 1 NEWS.
Needs that the teachers' union, and teachers, hope will be addressed by strike action.