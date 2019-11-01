Three people treated for smoke inhalation after fire on Auckland ferry

Three people, one in a moderate condition, are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on an Auckland ferry.

The fire broke out in the engine of a Fullers Ferry.

It was greeted at Auckland's Viaduct by a number of fire trucks, and St John ambulance staff.

St John says it is treating three patients, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.

No patients have been transported to hospital.

Ninety-seven people were on board at the time of the incident.

