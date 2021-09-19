Three people test positive for Covid-19 in Waikato

The Ministry of Health has announced three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Waikato.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

All three are household members of the Mt Eden prison case which was announced today.

According to the ministry, two of the three household members attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains.

"All three positive cases, and an accompanying adult caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility.



"At least one of the young people was symptomatic at school on Thursday. The school has been closed and parents have been contacted. Arrangements are being made for the students and their families to be tested," the Ministry of Health says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ministry says there are nine people in the household.

"Five others have tested negative and the ninth household member will be tested tomorrow."

In terms of the prisoner, the ministry stated: "The remand prisoner was released on e-monitored bail from Mt Eden Prison on 8 September to a residence in the Firth of Thames.

Man in Mt Eden prison tests positive for Covid-19

"Electronic monitoring shows he remained at the property from when he arrived on September 8 until he self-reported to police at the East Coast Road boundary checkpoint at Waharau Regional Park.

"He was held in custody in a cell on his own until his court appearance in the Manukau District Court on Friday, 17 September."

The man was taken into custody for "failing to appear" in the Counties Manukau area which is under Alert Level 4 restrictions. As a consequence, four police staff are now isolating after being in contact with the man.

The man is in a quarantine unit in Mt Eden prison, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales confirmed.