TODAY |

Three people struck in hit and run after car mounts footpath in Hastings

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people were struck in a hit and run after a car mounted the footpath in Hastings this morning.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident happened on Maraekakaho Road at 9.30am today.

According to police, three people were on a footpath on Maraekakaho Road near the intersection of Francis Hicks Avenue waiting to cross, when a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road mounted the footpath striking the group.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition while two others sustained serious injuries requiring medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle involved was an older model silver Mazda 323, which left heading south down Maraekakaho Road.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash.

The vehicle would have sustained damage to the bonnet and roof area.

If you have any information please contact Police on 06-877 0609 quoting job number P040089521.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Astonishing footage captures massive slip crash into Rangitata River, Canterbury
2
Evacuations ordered in Timaru District as flooding worsens
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
4
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
5
Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Teen pleads guilty to throwing boy, six, off Tate Modern balcony in London
00:33

Evacuations ordered in Timaru District as flooding worsens

Charity urges people to donate gifts to 'forgotten' teens this Christmas
00:39

Watch: People kayak down flooded Wanaka streets