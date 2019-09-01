TODAY |

Three people rescued from sinking boat without power near Clarence River

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents


Three people have been rescued from a broken down, sinking boat in heavy seas after setting off a distress beacon 40 nautical miles east of the Clarence river on the South Island's northeast coast.

The Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched Life Flight's Westpac Rescue Helicopter to locate the distress beacon at 9am today after it was activated.

The helicopter crew located the stricken vessel Mercury after a short search.

The boat with three people on board was drifting with no power in seas estimated to be between six and eight metres. It was taking on water and slowly sinking.

Winching directly onto the boat was deemed by the helicopter crew to be too dangerous, so the paramedic was deployed into the water where she swam to the Mercury and prepared the three crew members for rescue. 

The group had life jackets but no working radios, the helicopter service says.

All three were successfully winched onboard and transported to Wellington Hospitals Emergency department for further assessment and treatment.

Life Flight's Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Julian Burn says without their distress beacon there's no way the helicopter crew would have found them and the chances are very high they may not have survived given the sea conditions and a boat with no working engine.

They had left Lyttleton some hours earlier bound for Whangamata on their first trip in the boat they had just bought. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The boat was drifting in rough seas estimated between six and eight metres. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
2
Body found at popular Auckland beach
3
Man critically injured as he skis off cliff on Mt Ruapehu after warnings 'ignored'
4
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
5
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ski field 'chaos' after NZ First MP's family caught up in falling ice incident - 'My sister was struck on the head'
00:13

Porter's Pass vegetation fire covers 100 hectares, closes highway but firefighters have it 'under control'

Men face increasing wait times for prostate cancer treatment

01:49

Thirteen candidates vying for Christchurch mayoralty in upcoming elections