Three people rescued after catamaran sinks in Wellington Harbour

A six-metre catamaran has sunk in Wellington Harbour today in completely calm conditions.

Wellington Harbour Source: Getty

Police were called about 11:45am by the occupants of the boat, who were in the water west of Sommes Island.

The three people advised Police a short time later that the catamaran had sunk and they were in the sea wearing lifejackets. A passing yacht picked them up.

Police say the fact all of those onboard were wearing lifejackets has prevented what could have been a tragic situation.