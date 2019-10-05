Three people left critical after Auckland concert injured in substance-related incidents

Three people critically injured following a concert in Auckland last night sustained their injuries in substance-related incidents.

The injuries occurred at EDM concert Listen In 2019 with all the three people, plus two others who sustained more minor injuries, taken to Auckland Hospital, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

St John head of public affairs, Victoria Hawkins, confirmed to 1 NEWS the incidents involving the three critical patients were substance-related, but added they "can only treat anything ingested as a poison".

"Obviously they ingested something. As to what that is, we’re not sure," Ms Hawkins said.