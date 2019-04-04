TODAY |

Three people killed in crash near Kaikōura, SH1 closed

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have died and the road is blocked following a crash involving a car and truck on State Highway 1 in Kaikōura this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Emegency services, including three helicopters, were called to the bend on SH1, just south of Hapuku, just before 3.10pm, police said.

Another person has been critically injured in the crash, and three others have moderate to serious injuries. They have since been airlifted to hospital.

Fire crews worked to extricate patients from the car, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS.

The road remains closed while police remain at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

