Three people injured, suspects missing after car crash in Christchurch

Three people are injured and police are hunting for three others after a serious car crash in Christchurch last night.

A serious crash on Hills Rd, Christchurch, last night left debris scattered across the road. Source: Supplied

Police were chasing a car in the Pages Rd area, at around 3.40pm, but called off the pursuit, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning.

The same car was later involved in a serious crash on Hills Rd at around 9.45pm.

In the crash, the car hit the back of another vehicle and shoved it into oncoming traffic, police say.

Three members of the public were injured.

Photos from the scene supplied to 1 NEWS show debris scattered across the road after the crash and a severely damaged black car.

One of the car's passengers is in police custody, but the search is still on for the driver and two other passengers who ran away from the scene, police say.