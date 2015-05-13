TODAY |

Three people injured, one critically, following two-car crash in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been injured - one critically - following a two-car crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

Helicopter

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene on Main South Road, in Burnham, about 2pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

People had been trapped in both vehicles following the crash, they said.

One person is in critical condition following the incident, while two others are in moderate condition.

All three people have since been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

The road is now closed between Thomsons Road and Burnham Road, and diversions are in place.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island
2
Tool singer says he had Covid-19 while performing in Auckland in February
3
Man desperately trying to get family to NZ after moving from South Africa for work
4
Covid-19 update: 11 new cases in managed isolation, none in community
5
Hindu community calls for Diwali to be a public holiday in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island

Covid-19 update: 11 new cases in managed isolation, none in community

No firearm found in hunt for suspected person carrying gun in West Auckland

Labour Weekend road toll reaches three