Three people injured, one critically, following two-car crash in Christchurch

Three people have been injured - one critically - following a two-car crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

Helicopter

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene on Main South Road, in Burnham, about 2pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



People had been trapped in both vehicles following the crash, they said.

One person is in critical condition following the incident, while two others are in moderate condition.

All three people have since been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.