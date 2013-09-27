Three people injured in tent fire at Lake Hawea

Three people have been injured after a fire in a tent at Lake Hawea in Otago.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended the fire on Nook Road, after being alerted to the incident just before midnight.

The trio were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The spokesperson says people were reported to be inside the tent but by the time fire crews arrived, the people had already left the scene to seek medical attention.

According to St John two people were in a moderate condition and the other sustained minor injuries.

Two fire engines attended the incident.