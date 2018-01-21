Three people injured after second brawl breaks out in Auckland suburb

Source:
Two people have been stabbed and one other beaten during a second brawl at an address in the Auckland suburb of Panmure.
Two men were hit by a car at the Tripoli Road home on Friday night and police believe both incidents are connected.
Police were again called to the property at 11.20 last night to reports of a large group of people fighting.
Police say the group entered the house, confronting the occupants and damaging property.
Three people were injured, two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury.
They were taken to hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police say two people are helping with their enquires.
A scene guard is in place at the property while a scene examination takes place today.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news