Three people injured after second brawl breaks out in Auckland suburb

Two people have been stabbed and one other beaten during a second brawl at an address in the Auckland suburb of Panmure.

Two men were hit by a car at the Tripoli Road home on Friday night and police believe both incidents are connected.

Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police were again called to the property at 11.20 last night to reports of a large group of people fighting.

Investigators say it appears a fight at a party was the trigger for the violence.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the group entered the house, confronting the occupants and damaging property.

Three people were injured, two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury.

They were taken to hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say two people are helping with their enquires.

A scene guard is in place at the property while a scene examination takes place today.

