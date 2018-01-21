Three people injured after second brawl breaks out in Auckland suburb

Two people have been stabbed and one other beaten during a second brawl at an address in the Auckland suburb of Panmure.

Two men were hit by a car at the Tripoli Road home on Friday night and police believe both incidents are connected.

Police were again called to the property at 11.20 last night to reports of a large group of people fighting.

Police say the group entered the house, confronting the occupants and damaging property.

Three people were injured, two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury.

They were taken to hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say two people are helping with their enquires.