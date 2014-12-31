Three people injured after car spins out on black ice in Queenstown

Three people have been injured in Queenstown this morning after one car hit black ice and spun out, colliding with an oncoming car.

Emergency services were called to Cardona Valley Road around 3:30am.

A fire spokesperson said it appeared to be two cars involved and they ended up in a neighbouring paddock.

A St John spokeswoman said the injuries range from minor to moderate.

It is not yet known whether they will need further medical attention.