Three people, including two crew members, treated for smoke inhalation after fire on Auckland ferry

Three people, including two crew members, are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on an Auckland ferry.

The fire broke out in the starboard engine room of a Fullers360 ferry service from Waiheke to Auckland, Fullers said in a statement.



Customers and crew were moved to the upper deck of the ferry for their safety while emergency services were called for assistance.

It was greeted at Auckland's Viaduct by a number of fire trucks, and St John ambulance staff.

St John says it is treating three patients, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.

No patients have been transported to hospital.

Ninety-seven people were on board at the time of the incident.

The fire is out.



Fullers is now investigating the cause of the fire.