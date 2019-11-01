TODAY |

Three people, including two crew members, treated for smoke inhalation after fire on Auckland ferry

Three people, including two crew members, are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on an Auckland ferry.

The fire broke out in the starboard engine room of a Fullers360 ferry service from Waiheke to Auckland, Fullers said in a statement.

Customers and crew were moved to the upper deck of the ferry for their safety while emergency services were called for assistance. 

It was greeted at Auckland's Viaduct by a number of fire trucks, and St John ambulance staff.

St John says it is treating three patients, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.

No patients have been transported to hospital. 

Ninety-seven people were on board at the time of the incident. 

The fire is out. 

Fullers is now investigating the cause of the fire. 

The Fullers Ferry returned to Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this afternoon, to be greeted by fire crews.
