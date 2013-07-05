Three people, including child seriously injured in crash north of Auckland

 

State Highway 1 has reopened in both directions following a serious crash near Warkworth, north of Auckland.

The crash involving a truck has left three people, including a child with serious injuries.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred just south of the town of Warkworth about 11.50am this morning near Cowan Bay Rd, 60 km north of Auckland CBD.

The three people involved have been transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. 

Traffic remains heavy in the area and The Serious Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash.

