Three people go to hospital after eating off fish from Hello Fresh meal delivery company

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people took themselves to hospital after eating off fish supplied by meal kit delivery company Hello Fresh. 

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

The company had been advised the trevally, which came from a seafood supplier, included in one of the meals potentially contained “elevated histamine levels”.

It had sent a text message and email to customers, advising them not to eat the fish and a partial refund would be provided.

In a statement, the company said:

"Hello Fresh has immediately contacted all potentially affected customers directly advising them to dispose of the white fish delivered this week. While the number of people affected by the supplier issue is low, Hello Fresh has taken these additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers."

It won't be accepting food from the supplier until the cause of the problem was discovered and fixed. 

Three people presented to Hutt Valley DHB's emergency department for help after eating the fish.

Regional Public Health also received an email from another person reporting symptoms of food poisoning after eating the fish, medical officer Dr Annette Nesdale told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"If people are concerned about their health after consuming the product, they should seek medical advice via Healthline, their GP or emergency department," Dr Nesdale said.

"We would also encourage anyone who fallen ill after eating the product from Hello Fresh to advise Regional Public Health on 04 570 9002."

According to the Ministry of Health, high levels of histamine in seafood can cause scombroid poisoning.

Symptoms including itching, rashes, nausea and vomiting for up to 12 hours. 

It can be caused by fish not being chilled correctly. 

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Business
