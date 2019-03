Three people are dead after a crash near Tekapo in the South Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Braemar Rd in Mackenzie District at about 10:55am.

Five others are also injured, police say, with some people seriously hurt.

The scene at Braemar Road near Tekapo. Source: George Empson

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the gravel road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.