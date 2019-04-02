Three people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Gisborne District

Three people have died after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Gisborne District today.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to State Highway 35, Te Araroa, around 5.45am this morning.

Te Araroa is approximately 160km north of Gisborne.

Everyone in the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

"An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

"The road remains closed while police examine the scene. We thank motorists in advance for their patience."