TODAY |

Three people dead after crash between car and truck in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people are dead after a crash between a car and a truck in Hawke's Bay today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened on State Highway 2 between Norsewood and Takapau around 2.50pm.

Police told 1 NEWS the three deaths were all people in the car.

The truck driver was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police is asked to make contact via 105 and quote event number P044610166. 

A diversion is in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Man and police dog shot in Northland this morning expected to survive, mayor says
2
Police officer justified in hitting woman who bit him as he tried to prevent her attempting suicide - IPCA
3
Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface
4
Police dog stable after being shot in Northland by man wanted on firearms and cannabis charges
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp.
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police officer justified in hitting woman who bit him as he tried to prevent her attempting suicide - IPCA

Full video: Northland cops provide update following shooting of police dog, man
01:38

PM raises National's housing record in clash with Collins over soaring prices
02:42

Ardern says Covid-19 vaccine timeline will be clearer before Christmas after being pressed by Seymour