Three people dead after crash between car and truck in Hawke's Bay

Three people are dead after a crash between a car and a truck in Hawke's Bay today.

The crash happened on State Highway 2 between Norsewood and Takapau around 2.50pm.

Police told 1 NEWS the three deaths were all people in the car.

The truck driver was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police is asked to make contact via 105 and quote event number P044610166.