Three people critical after serious crash on SH1 at Tokoroa

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been seriously hurt in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato town of Tokoroa.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash took place just after 1pm and involved two cars and five people.

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other serious.

State Highway 1 is blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

Several emergency services vehicles are in attendance and rescue helicopters are at the scene.

More soon.

