Three people critical after serious crash on SH1 at Tokoroa

Three people have been seriously hurt in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato town of Tokoroa.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
Police said the crash took place just after 1pm and involved two cars and five people.
Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other serious.
State Highway 1 is blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.
Several emergency services vehicles are in attendance and rescue helicopters are at the scene.
More soon.