Three people critical after serious crash on SH1 south of Tokoroa

Three people have been seriously hurt in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato town of Tokoroa.

The scene of a serious crash south of Tokoroa. Source: Philips Search & Rescue Trust

Police said the crash took place just after 1pm and involved two cars and five people.

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, one in a critical condition and the other serious.

A third was taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

State Highway 1 is blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

Several emergency services vehicles are in attendance and rescue helicopters are at the scene.