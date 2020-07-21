TODAY |

Three people critical after serious crash on SH1 south of Tokoroa

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been seriously hurt in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato town of Tokoroa.

The scene of a serious crash south of Tokoroa. Source: Philips Search & Rescue Trust

Police said the crash took place just after 1pm and involved two cars and five people.

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, one in a critical condition and the other serious.

A third was taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

State Highway 1 is blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

Several emergency services vehicles are in attendance and rescue helicopters are at the scene.

More soon.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
2
Ardern takes jab at Collins over her long wait for National leadership as they square off in Parliament
3
Kim Kardashian 'upset' with Kanye West's tearful speech about mulling daughter's abortion
4
Dr Bloomfield 'privileged' to be in pack alongside former All Blacks for Parliamentary rugby match
5
Police scramble to escape falling tree after Greens candidate climbs Auckland native in protest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Defence Force pleads guilty over death of sailor at Devonport Naval Base
01:00

Officials announce one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield updates NZ’s Covid-19 figures, Chris Hipkins to speak about Pharmac and PPE
00:15

Police scramble to escape falling tree after Greens candidate climbs Auckland native in protest