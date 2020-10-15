TODAY |

Three people charged with murder of South Auckland grandmother watching TV at home

Three people have been charged with murder over the death of a grandmother who was shot and killed in her South Auckland home last year. 

Meliame Fisi'ihoi. Source: Supplied

Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, was watching TV on January 15, 2020, when she got up to investigate a noise outside her home on Calthorp Close, in Favona, and was shot, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said today in a statement.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 28 have been jointly charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

"Police’s commitment to this investigation has never wavered and we were always confident that arrests would ultimately be made, however some investigations are more complex and challenging than others and can take a significant amount of time and effort to resolve," Bright said. 

"Today’s arrests are a credit to the hard work and dedication shown by the Operation Truro investigation team.

"We hope the arrests today provides Mrs Fisi’ihoi’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

"We want to thank the Favona community for their cooperation during this investigation and hope they are also comforted by these developments." 

