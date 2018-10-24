Three people charged after 3kg of methamphetamine intercepted at border

Three people have been charged with importing methamphetamine after a joint operation by police and customs led to the arrests in Wellington.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said Operation Torpedo began after Customs officers intercepted a package containing two kilograms of liquid methamphetamine sent in a courier parcel from Thailand to an address in Wellington in March.

"A further package containing a kilogram of methamphetamine was intercepted in late April," he said.

In total, three kilograms of methamphetamine, amounting to over 60,000 doses, were intercepted leading to the arrest of three people today - two men aged 38 and 26 and 25-year-old woman.

"The joint operation has directly prevented this drug from getting on to Wellington streets and causing irreparable harm to our communities," Leitch said in a statement.

"This is another example of police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs."

The trio have been charged with importing methamphetamine and the two men are also facing charges of offering and supplying methamphetamine.