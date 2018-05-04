TODAY |

Three people being treated after exposure to chemical spill at Dunedin Hospital

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents

Three people are being assessed for chemical exposure after a spill at Dunedin Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the ward block of the hospital had been evacuated and crews had been sent in to identify the chemical.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene on Cumberland Street, which is currently blocked off.

Earlier today, one person was hospitalised after being exposed to a hazardous material at Cryers Road in East Tamaki, Auckland.

That incident happened around midday.

A fire crew is still at the scene cleaning up the substance, which remains unknown at this stage.

In a third separate incident, two people were treated for injuries caused by a mix of chemicals at a Lower Hutt school this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Assistant Area Commander Matthew Abel talked about how his team is responding to a chemical spill at Chilton Saint James School. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to Chilton Saint James School about 9.50am.

A spokesperson said hydrochloric acid and sodium chloride were being mixed near a swimming pool area and started to give off fumes, leaving two patients in a moderate condition.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
2
'Dad loved Mum with his whole heart' - Son pays tribute to parents found dead in Christchurch home
3
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
4
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
5
Two unborn babies die in Auckland after mothers contract measles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Otago Man dies after fatal bowel condition missed by doctor, who instead treated it with anti-nausea medication

Man who said he wanted to be 'NZ's first serial killer' sentenced to 16 months jail
08:25

Q+A debate: Should the elderly have their own commissioner?

01:44

Auckland Museum wants 1000 locals' selfies for permanent exhibition