Three people being treated after exposure to chemical spill at Dunedin Hospital

Three people are being assessed for chemical exposure after a spill at Dunedin Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the ward block of the hospital had been evacuated and crews had been sent in to identify the chemical.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene on Cumberland Street, which is currently blocked off.

Earlier today, one person was hospitalised after being exposed to a hazardous material at Cryers Road in East Tamaki, Auckland.

That incident happened around midday.

A fire crew is still at the scene cleaning up the substance, which remains unknown at this stage.

In a third separate incident, two people were treated for injuries caused by a mix of chemicals at a Lower Hutt school this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to Chilton Saint James School about 9.50am.