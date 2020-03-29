Three people arrested for 'persistent breaches' of coronavirus lockdown

Three people have been arrested for "persistent breaches" of New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush made the announcement at the Government's Covid-19 update this afternoon.
"Three people were arrested for persistent breaches, two of them were taken into custody and later released without charge.
"One person remains in custody over other outstanding matters," Commissioner Bush said.
He says they were "out and about" and had previously been warned about their behaviour.
Despite the arrests, Commissioner Bush says the "vast majority of Kiwis are complying brilliantly, they know to stay home and saves lives."
"Those complying are very passionate that others comply, we have had 4200 reports of people believing others weren't complying on our online form," he said.
A further 75 confirmed Covid-19 cases were announced at this afternoon's briefing taking New Zealand's total number of infections to 589.