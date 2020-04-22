Three people arrested over discovery of clandestine meth lab in West Auckland

Three people are facing charges after an investigation into an alleged clandestine lab operating in Auckland resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, a firearm and a large amount of cash.
A police spokesperson said officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out search warrants at three West Auckland addresses yesterday.
Two of the addresses were on Waitakere Road and a further search took place at an address on Riverlea Road, Whenuapai.
At one of the addresses police said they located a number of items used for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a firearm along with several rounds of ammunition, more than $15,000 in cash and a small quantity of the class A drug.
Police said a 52-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman are both due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today facing a number of methamphetamine-related charges including manufacturing, supplying and possession of methamphetamine as well as possession of equipment for making the drug.
Another man, aged 49, has also been summoned to appear in court to face charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.