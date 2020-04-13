Three people arrested after armed robbery of Wellington property

Three people were arrested this afternoon for alleged involvement in an armed burglary of a Brooklyn property in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry told 1 NEWS police responded to the burglary involving a firearm at around 3pm.

Police recovered the firearm.

"No one was injured during this incident and the offenders fled from the scene in a vehicle. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but when it failed to do so a pursuit was initiated," he said.

"Police abandoned the pursuit when the vehicle was seen driving in the wrong direction up the State Highway One Johnsonville off-ramp."

The alleged offenders then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

"Officers found two of the alleged offenders nearby. The third offender was tracked by a police dog unit and was found in a property shortly after," Detective Senior Sergeant Verry said.

Two men aged 29 and 34 and a 29-year-old woman now face a number of charges.

This includes aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to stop. They are all due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry said police would like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle being abandoned.