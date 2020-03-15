Three passengers on cruise ship in Canterbury being tested for coronavirus

Three passengers on board a cruise ship which arrived in Canterbury this morning have been quarantined after one person developed symptoms of coronavirus.

The Golden Princess cruise ship berthed in Akaroa Harbour, in Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

The Golden Princess arrived in Akaroa Harbour this morning, but passengers are not allowed to disembark, the Canterbury District Health Board said in a statement.



Eight people have so far been confirmed to have Covid-19 in New Zealand after two new cases were confirmed this afternoon.

Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, said the public health team is taking a precautionary approach to the Golden Princess situation.

“We realise this is disappointing news for other passengers and tourism/hospitality operators in Akaroa and Canterbury who were expecting to host the passengers today. We cannot risk the potential further spread if this person tests positive," Dr Pink said.

Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says tests have now been taken from the three passengers and results are to be expected sometime tomorrow.

It has also been confirmed that two of the three people have been in contact with a person with coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Dr Bloomfield says one of those passengers has since developed symptoms in line with coronavirus and is now being treated as a suspected case.

Some passengers from the Golden Princess were hosted by Larnach Castle in Dunedin yesterday, among other venues and tourist spots around the area.

Sales and Marketing Manager Deborah Price for Dunedin tourist operator Larnach Castle told 1 NEWS they are making inquiries with their shipping agent to check whether any of the three quarantined Golden Princess Passengers were amongst the group.

“We’ll be doing our upmost to ensure the health and safety of our staff," says Ms Price.

She believes passengers from the ship would have also visited the Albatross Colony, Olveston Historic House, taken a trip on the Taieri Gorge as well as enjoyed the bars and cafes around the central city.

Today's developments follow the Prime Minister's announcement yesterday that no cruise ships would be allowed to arrive in New Zealand until June 30.