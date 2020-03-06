Three NZ crew members confirmed on board quarantined cruise ship in US

Three crew members on board the cruise ship quarantined off San Francisco are New Zealanders, a spokesperson for the cruise liner confirmed today.

The Grand Princess has been stationed off the California coast since yesterday after a traveller from its previous voyage died of coronavirus and at least three others became infected.

Of the 3533 guests and crew on board, 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21 includes two guests and 19 crew, a statement from Princess Cruise Lines said.

It was not clear if all three New Zealand residents had been tested or not.

So far, testing of 45 guests and crew have been completed.

"The ship’s doctor is in the process of informing the guests and crew of their individual results. All guests and affected crew will remain isolated in their rooms."



"We are awaiting official specific plans for future positioning of the ship from relevant authorities. Princess Cruises will continue to closely follow the guidance of the CDC and other federal and state government authorities," the statement said.

Guests are being provided with internet and phone communication to stay in contact with family and loved ones and room service is being provided.

"Princess Cruises medical team is collecting information from guests regarding any medication prescription refills needs," the statement said.

In total 54 nationalities are represented on board the ship.