Three new imported Covid-19 cases detected in NZ; child and father who stayed at Pullman recover

There were three new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation today, and no new community cases.

Today’s numbers were confirmed in a press conference with the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The first case arrived in New Zealand on January 28 from Germany, via Doha. They returned a positive Covid-19 result at routine day 12 testing.

The second case arrived on January 30 from Tanzania, via Qatar. They tested positive at day nine of their stay in managed isolation.

The third case arrived on February 7 from the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at routine day zero testing.

None of the cases are connected to the managed isolation facility at Auckland's Pullman Hotel.

Bloomfield said 10 previously reported cases of Covid-19 have now recovered, so the country has 59 active cases. The group of 10 includes the father and the child who tested positive for Covid-19 after completing managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel. The mother of the child remains in a quarantine facility.

The case reported in Hamilton on Saturday, later deemed to be historical, is now also considered recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1968.



Yesterday, 2845 tests were processed. The rolling seven-day average up until yesterday is 3750. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,567,952.

Since January 1, there have been 25 Covid-19 cases deemed to be a historic infection.

NZ Covid Tracer app posters were scanned 603,000 times since midday yesterday. The app now has 2,562,034 registered users. Users have created 7,159,165 manual diary entries.

It comes as the Government today announced it had signed off the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in New Zealand for those over the age of 16. The age restriction is in place for now because of the lack of clinical data on vaccine use in younger children.

