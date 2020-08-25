TODAY |

Three new imported cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no cases in the community.

Covid-19 (file picture). Source: istock.com

The first imported case arrived from the UK via Singapore on October 9 and is in managed quarantine in Christchurch. They tested positive as part of routine testing around day three, the Ministry of Health confirmed today. 

The second and third imported cases arrived from the United Arab Emirates on October 13 and are today being transferred from managed isolation to Auckland’s quarantine facility. They tested positive as part of routine testing around day three. 

Nine people have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 40, all of which are imported cases. 

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is 1,527.

There is no one in hospital with the virus.

Yesterday laboratories processed 4,794 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,026,725.
 

