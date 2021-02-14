Three new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland

There are three new Covid-19 cases in the community today, according the Ministry of Health.

Today's new cases include a mother, father and daughter from the same household in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.



Today's new cases were reported in a press conference with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1.30pm this afternoon.



The mother is currently employed at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility, and undergoes regular Covid-19 testing as part of her job. However, Hipkins confirmed her positive result came from outside regular testing.



The most recent negative swab was returned on January 18. She was last at work on February 5, and was not believed to have been at work when she was infectious, Bloomfield said.



He said her main duty involves laundry, but she is also involved in some of the packing and preparation of meals.



The mother and daughter were tested after feeling symptomatic, and returned positive tests late last night. The father, who is self-employed, was later tested, with a positive result coming back late last night.



He said while the mother's work is connected to air travel, health officials "have not identified a source of these cases and we remain open-minded".



Whole genome sequencing is now underway to determine if today's new cases are a more contagious strain of Covid-19 that have been detected at the border.

The household has one other household contact who has been tested, whose result is understood to be negative. Bloomfield said they will be taking "swift and proactive action" around potential contacts of the daughter, who is a student at Papatoetoe High School.



As a precaution, Papatoetoe High School will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and work is now underway to provide a testing facility on site.



In addition to Papatoetoe High School, other locations of interest include Pak 'n Save Manukau on Friday between 3.45pm and 5pm as a potential exposure event.



Two of the cases also visited New Plymouth over Waitangi Weekend between February 6 and 8 when they may have been infectious.

read more South Auckland high school closes after student's positive Covid-19 test, other areas of interest also identified

Further information will be expected later today.



"I want to provide reassurance that our system has swung into action. We are gathering all of the facts as quickly as we can and the system that's served us so well in the past is really gearing up to do so again," Hipkins said.



"At the meantime, our message to the public and to the people of Auckland is to take the precautions that we all already know about.



"New Zealand’s kept Covid-19 contained better than almost any other country but as we have kept saying, there is no such thing as no risk whilst Covid-19 is out there so we need to stay vigilant and be prepared and we need to respond quickly, as we are doing now, when cases come to light.

"It’s how we stamp out covid-19 that matters in these sorts of circumstances."



Yesterday, one person who tested positive for Covid-19 died in North Shore hospital.