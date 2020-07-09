Three new Covid-19 cases found at border, none in community

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in community and three in managed isolation for the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

As well today, a previously reported case from July 8, has now been reclassified as under investigation. The case has been removed from the total tally, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 34, up by two since Friday.

One of today's new cases arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on July 7. They tested positive on day three in managed isolation.

Another passenger tested positive on July 8 on their first day in managed isolation, having arrived from Malaysia via Singapore.

The third new case arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive on day three in managed isolation after arriving on July 9.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has ruled out any risk to public health after two fishermen tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday. They arrived in the country before boarding the Viking Bay vessel.

The mariners were among a group of nine who arrived in Auckland on Monday before immediately being driven to New Plymouth without needing to quarantine.

Comprehensive health checks, including health check ups of the crew, are among the measures currently being put in place as part of an "all of Government" response to the cases.

"The ship's return to New Zealand has been assessed as having a very low health risk to the public," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Viking Bay was eventually offered anchorage in Auckland after Port Taranaki turned the boat away earlier this week after the news of its occupants contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said more than 6450 tests for coronavirus were conducted across New Zealand from Friday through to yesterday, bringing the total number taken to more than 2.3 million.

However, due to the cyber attack at Waikato District Health Board, these numbers do not include tests for the virus taken in that region as their computer systems remain down.

"The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored," a spokesperson said.

"The data will be added to the tally once the systems are restored."

Manual recordings suggest around 300 tests are day are being processed at the Waikato DHB.