Three new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today and three new cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The first of today's new cases, the contact of another case, arrived in New Zealand from India via Qatar on May 14, testing positive on day 5 testing.

The second case arrived in the country from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on May 19, where they tested positive on routine day 0 testing.

The third case arrived on a direct flight from Qatar on May 19, testing positive on routine day 0 testing.



All three cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



Four previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today to 23.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 2,306.



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,100,168 after 4,747 tests were processed yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,806.

The testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack earlier this week.



The data is still being collected manually and monitored as per the Ministry's usual protocol. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,827,981 registered users, poster scans have reached 271,934,490 and users have created 10,199,182 manual diary entries.

There have been 598,075 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.



Wastewater test results update



Weak positive Covid-19 results were recently detected in wastewater tested in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. There is a low risk to the New Zealand community, the Ministry said yesterday in its assessment of the results.



Subsequent testing from Queenstown and Wellington yesterday returned negative results. The Ministry of Health can now report subsequent testing in Rotorua has also returned a negative result.

The Ministry is now awaiting the result from further testing in Christchurch.

The Ministry’s current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling. There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater.

Anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 have been reminded to stay at home and call promptly call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 about getting a test.