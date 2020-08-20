Three new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

There are three new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's border today, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Security at a managed isolation facility. Source: 1 NEWS

There are no new cases in the community.

Two of today's cases had arrived from Pakistan.

The full travel details of today's third case were still being determined, the ministry said.

Travel from Pakistan was recently restricted to New Zealand citizens, their partners and children, and parents of children who are New Zealand citizens.

Pakistan is classified as "very high risk", based on rates of Covid-19 and its variants there.

New Zealand's total number of active cases is 23, after seven previously reported cases recovered.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is 2257.

Yesterday, there were two new cases reported in managed isolation.

Also yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man who flew from Perth while the travel bubble was suspended with Western Australia could face a fine or time in prison.

"Penalties could involve a fine of up to $4000 or up to six months in prison," he said.

Bloomfield said investigations into the case of the Perth traveller are still ongoing and there are a number of questions still to be answered, leading to possible penalties.

The man was moved into a managed isolation facility yesterday after originally travelling to Northland. The breach was found during routine passenger checks after the man arrived in Auckland on Monday.