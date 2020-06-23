Three new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand

Three new Covid-19 cases have been reported in managed isolation in New Zealand this afternoon, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

There was no live briefing, with the news instead being announced in a statement by the Health Ministry at 1pm this afternoon.



Two of today’s cases were in managed isolation in Waikato, and the third is in isolation in Christchurch.



The first case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand from Afghanistan, flying via Doha, on July 14.

The second case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan, flying via Dubai, on July 14.

Both positive results were from day 3 tests.

Both returnees, and the family of the second case, were transferred last night from Waikato to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The third case is a woman in her 70s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 30.

The woman was already in quarantine in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch after a family member tested positive from a day 3 test. The woman remains in quarantine.



It brings the total number of active cases in the country to 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand now stands at 1,203.

There has been no community transmission in the country for 79 days.

There were no new deaths today, and no one is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital.