Three new Covid-19 cases announced in isolation

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.
There was no live briefing this afternoon, with the news instead being announced in a statement at 1pm.
The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 21, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.
The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand curently stands at 1183.
All three cases arrived in Christchurch on a flight from Delhi, in India, on June 30. While their flight had transited at Singapore, they did not leave the plane there, the Health Ministry said.
All three cases have been in managed isolation since their arrival in Christchurch, with all three positive cases detected during day 3 testing. All are now in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.
The first two cases include a couple, a man and a woman in their 30s. The couple's two daughters have since been moved into the quarantine area ahead of testing today.
The third case is a 70-year-old man who was travelling with his wife, who is regarded as a close contact.
There were no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.
One significant cluster remains open, and is due to close today.
It comes after a 43-year-old woman attempted to escape from a managed isolation facility in Auckland last night, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said today in a statement.
The woman has since been taken into police custody, with charges under consideration.
The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 588,800 registrations. Businesses have since created 76,337 posters, of which there have been 1,340,052 poster scans to date.
Yesterday's testing figures have been delayed due to an IT update.