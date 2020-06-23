Three new Covid-19 cases announced in isolation

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

There was no live briefing this afternoon, with the news instead being announced in a statement at 1pm.



The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 21, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, with one person being treated at Auckland City Hospital.



The total number of confirmed people who have or have had the virus in New Zealand curently stands at 1183.

All three cases arrived in Christchurch on a flight from Delhi, in India, on June 30. While their flight had transited at Singapore, they did not leave the plane there, the Health Ministry said.



All three cases have been in managed isolation since their arrival in Christchurch, with all three positive cases detected during day 3 testing. All are now in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.



The first two cases include a couple, a man and a woman in their 30s. The couple's two daughters have since been moved into the quarantine area ahead of testing today.



The third case is a 70-year-old man who was travelling with his wife, who is regarded as a close contact.



There were no new deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 22.