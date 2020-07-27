Three new cases of Covid-19 reported in NZ today, in managed isolation

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in a managed isolation facility.

Testing for Covid-19 (file photo). Source: istock.com

There are no new cases of the virus in the community today, for the eleventh day in a row.

The first case reported today arrived from India on September 26. They were re-tested after returning a negative result as part of their testing around day three in managed isolation because they were a contact of another case.

The second case arrived on October 2 from England via Qatar and Australia. They were tested after they developed symptoms.

The third case reported today arrived on October 4 from India via England and Qatar. They were tested on arrival because developed symptoms on the flight.

All three have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person is in a ward in Middlemore Hospital with the virus.

There is 1502 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, of those 43 are active.

Of these active cases, 37 are imported cases and six are community cases.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 2820 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 985,639.

Yesterday, one new case of Covid-19 was reported in a managed isolation facility.

There are now 2,297,200 users registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Users have recorded a total of 85,008,311 poster scans, and have created 3,619,884 manual diary entries.