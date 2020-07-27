Three new cases of Covid-19 recorded at NZ's border today

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation or quarantine, with none in the community.

Of the three new cases today, one is historical, while the other two are active.

The suspected historical case was detected in a crew member on the CTG Cobalt which had docked in the Port of Tauranga from Japan and is now en-route to Timaru.

The Ministry said the crewman's infection was long-since passed, and was no longer infectious.

No other crew members had tested positive and no crew would be allowed to come ashore in New Zealand.

The first active case is a person who arrived on December 7 and the second is a person who arrived on December 3.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, putting the total number of cases today at 55.

The total number of cases in New Zealand so far is now 1732.

Yesterday there were six new cases of the virus recorded at the country's border.

Today's update will be the last daily 1pm update from the Ministry of Health, with a new regime now coming into place where 1pm updates will be provided on four days per week.

Those days will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.