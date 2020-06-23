Three new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today, all in managed isolation

New Zealand has recorded three new cases of Covid-19 today, all in managed isolation.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

There have been no new community cases of the coronavirus reported since Saturday. That case is connected to the November quarantine cluster outbreak. Continued testing of the close contacts Cases A, B, C, D and E haven’t identified any further cases.

One case recorded today is a person who arrived from Romania via Qatar and Brisbane on November 3. This person was already in the Auckland quarantine facility as they were a contact of three previously confirmed cases. This person returned a positive result at routine testing at day 12.

The second case arrived from Dubai on November 15. They returned a positive test result on day 3 of their stay.

The third case arrived from Qatar via Brisbane on November 17. They returned a positive result to routine day 3 testing.

The second and third cases are being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are 40 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with no new recovered cases reported today.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is now 1657.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 9292 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,217,383.

The Ministry of Health said this was a “good number” of daily tests and “reflects the commitment of New Zealanders to getting tested”.

There continue to be two pop up testing facilities in central and East Auckland. People don’t need to pre-book an appointment to get tested. One facility is on High Street in the CBD, and the other is on Botany Road at Spectrum House.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,374,291 registered users.