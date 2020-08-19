Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one 'weak positive' in community being assessed

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand managed isolation and quarantine facilities today - and a "weak positive" case community being investigated.

One recent arrival from Romania landed in New Zealand on 3 November via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at around day 12 routine testing and are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case arrived from Australia on 1 November and was also detected on testing around day 12. This person has now also transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The third case arrived from the UK on November 12 and tested positive on arrival and transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The Ministry also confirmed a "weak positive" result in a person who lives near to a woman who was confirmed as having Covid-19 on Thursday.

That weak positive case is not yet counted as a confirmed community case, but is already in isolation, and subsequent testing is underway.

The latest update comes as authorities are urging New Zealanders - both in Auckland and everywhere else - to be vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19, and to get a test and isolate if they have any symptoms at all.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has released details of a number of locations of interest which were visited by a confirmed Covid-19 case between November 5-12.

Anyone who visited those places on those dates should immediately seek a Covid-19 test, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not, and isolate until they receive the result.

Assessment for Covid-19 and receiving a test is free of charge, and no healthcare provider should be charging for a test or consultation.

On Thursday, one new community case was confirmed, and 'Case D', as it is now known, has been linked genomically to the Defence Force employee working at the Jet Park Hotel.

Yesterday, there were no new cases in the community, and four new cases detected in MIQ.

As of today, the number of confirmed active Covid-19 infections in New Zealand is 56 - all of those are in quarantine.

A total of 6,320 tests were carried out yesterday, making the total number of tests carried out so far 1,169,062.