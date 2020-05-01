Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but multiple clusters set to 'close' in next few days

The Ministry of Health has announced there are three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 19.

All three are confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Today's cases bring New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, to 1479. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is 1132.

Of those cases, Dr McElnay confirmed 1252 people have recovered, up 11 on yesterday for 85 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr McElnay added there are six people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.

Yesterday, 5328 Covid-19 tests were carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total to 139,898 so far.

Dr McElnay added that one of the 16 clusters - which stemmed from a wedding in Wellington - has not had any connected cases in the past 28 days and has been closed.

The Ministry of Health says on its website closed means there is no longer transmission of the virus within, or associated with the cluster after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent onset date of a reported case.

Dr McElnay said they expect to close a second cluster tomorrow and a further six clusters could be closed off "in the next few days".

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson then chipped in with the latest Level 3 breach statistics, confirming there have been 281 infringements - an increase of 96 in the past 24 hours - resulting in 77 people being prosecuted.

Mr Robertson said there has also been a total of 2101 reports from members of the public this week in Level 3 which are being followed up.

Exactly 180 warnings have been issued as well.

There have also been 2064 police assurance patrols over the past two days alongside 2790 crime prevention patrols in neighbourhoods and business districts.