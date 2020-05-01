Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has announced there are three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, said there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 19.

All three are confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Today's cases bring New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, to 1479. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is 1132.

Of those cases, Dr McElnay confirmed 1252 people have recovered, up 11 on yesterday for 85 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Dr McElnay added there are six people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.