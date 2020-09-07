Three new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, one community case confirmed

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Two of the cases are imported, and the other is linked to the student reported as having Covid-19 on Thursday, dubbed Case D.

This community case was reported as returning "weak positive" result yesterday.

Authorities today confirmed the case after subsequent testing. The case is already in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health said the latest test results indicate that this new case is a very recent infection.

Auckland Regional Public Health has identified seven close contacts and three casual contacts relating to the cases.

Testing for all ten is expected to be completed by the end of the day. There are no places of interest identified to date for this latest case.

It follows Thursday’s announcement of two new community cases, dubbed Case C and D. Both are linked to two earlier reported cases - Case A and B - of New Zealand Defence Force staff in the November quarantine cluster.

One of the imported cases who tested positive today arrived from the UK on November 10 via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at around day three of their stay in Hamilton.

The second imported case arrived from Dubai on November 10 and was also detected on testing around day three at an Auckland facility.

Both are being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases is now 58.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is now 1645.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 10,525 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,179,587. Seventy per cent of tests yesterday were completed in Auckland, and 10 per cent were from the Wellington region.

There are now 2,362,500 registered users of the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Users have scanned 115,673,661 times, and there have been 4,805,696 manual diary entries created.