Three new cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all in managed isolation

Three new imported Covid-19 case has been recorded in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

The first case arrived in New Zealand from the US on December 7. They tested positive during routine testing around day 5. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

The second case arrived in the country from the US on November 30, where they tested positive during routine testing around day 12. They have also been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The third case arrived in the country from the UK on December 10, where they tested positive upon arrival and have since been transferred to quarantine.



There are no new cases in the community.



One previously reported Covid-19 case has now recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 56.



Our total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,740.

Air New Zealand crew member



Genome sequencing is underway for an Air New Zealand crew member in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 after flying into the country from the US on December 9, the Ministry of Health revealed yesterday.

The person who tested positive has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

They were tested within 48 hours of the required testing regime for airline crews that have been to the US.



The Health Ministry said Air New Zealand has assured the ministry that the aircrew member "has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States."



While genome sequencing has yet to be finalised, preliminary results show the genome is not closely matched to any New Zealand cases that have been sequenced. Comparison with international samples suggests it originated in the US.



The Ministry of Health says all crew and staff who have been staying in or working at the Air New Zealand facility since Wednesday, December 9, are regarded as potential contacts.