Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, none in the community

There were three new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities today, including one historical case, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Source: istock.com

Meanwhile, there were no new community cases for the seventh consecutive day.

One of today's new cases arrived from the US on February 1 and tested positive on the first day of their stay in Christchurch.

Another new case arrived from a currently unknown location, but came via Singapore on January 29. They tested positive on day 3 in Auckland.

The person with the historical case of Covid-19 arrived from Indonesia by ship and did not leave the vessel prior to being tested. They are no longer infectious, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 12 previously reported cases of the virus have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand 61.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1952.

Yesterday, just over 4100 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, just short of the seven day average of 5342.

There are now almost 2.55 million registered Covid Tracer app users in New Zealand.

"Since midday yesterday, New Zealanders have scanned 692,042 times. The seven day rolling average number of scans is 1,052,430.

We thank all New Zealanders for their efforts to scan, scan, scan," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health provided today's new information in a written statement.

However, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Medsafe Group Manager Chris James will speak to media about plans for New Zealand's Covid-19 at 2.45pm.

The briefing from Bloomfield and James will be broadcast live on 1 NEWS' Facebook and website.