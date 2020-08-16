TODAY |

Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, none in community

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Today's updated figures were provided in a statement with no media conference being held this afternoon after three new community cases and six historical cases were announced yesterday.

Today's three cases are all from managed isolation. There are none in the community. 

The Ministry of Health said the three new cases are all separate returnees who arrived on different flights from the United States on 18 September; from London via Dubai on 16 September and from Croatia via Frankfurt and Dubai on 18 September.

Two are in quarantine in Auckland while the third case is in quarantine in Rotorua.

The update means New Zealand has 1471 confirmed cases to date, 65 of which are still active.

There are still three cases in hospital - one each at Auckland, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals, none of which are in intensive care.

Since August 11, 4,044 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which 4,025 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 6,142 tests bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 930,779.

