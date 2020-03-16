There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, bringing the number of active cases to 25.

A file image of actual SARS-CoV-2 - commonly known as the 2019/20 coronavirus - under an electron microscope. Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML

It brings New Zealand’s total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases to 1565. All of the active cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

It's now been 93 days since the country last recorded a confirmed case of community transmission.

The first new case is a child linked to a previously reported case, who arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on July 14.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in the country from Los Angeles on July 28. She had been staying in the Rydges hotel in Auckland where she tested positive for coronavirus on her third day in managed isolation.

The other case is a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand from Manila via Hong Kong yesterday.

All three new cases have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Surveillance testing has returned negative so far after a man tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea, after arriving from New Zealand and transiting through Singapore.

He had been in multiple locations around Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch before he tested positive in South Korea, prompting widespread testing in the community as a precaution.

All of his domestic contacts have tested negative so far, the Ministry of Health says.

The Ministry of Health is also investigating after two separate women tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving from New Zealand to Australia.

One woman had transited through Auckland from Los Angeles before testing positive and the Ministry of Health says there aren't believed to be any close contacts.