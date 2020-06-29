Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Three more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19 and are in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.



Source: 1 NEWS

One of the new cases is a woman in her 20s who arrived from India on July 3. She had been staying at the Stamford Plaza hotel in Auckland.

As well, a man also in his 20s who arrived from India on July 3 has been confirmed with the virus. He had also been staying at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland.

Finally, a man in his 30s who arrived from Italy on July 4 was also confirmed with the virus today. He had been staying at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

There are now 24 active cases of the virus, after two people have recovered.

It has been 69 days since the New Zealand has had community transmission.

However, the Ministry of Heath warned, "we need every New Zealander to remain vigilant to the threat that Covid-19 poses to our country".

"Having no cases in the community does not mean we can afford to be complacent."

There were also no new deaths today, with the national toll remaining at 22. No one is being treated in hospital for the virus.

Today's new cases bring New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases to 1190, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.

Yesterday, more than 3000 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in new Zealand, bringing the national total to over 422,100.